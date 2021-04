Articles

Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs had been released, but the government renewed its request to return them to custody after indicting them. A federal judge agreed, given the nature of the allegations.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/19/988811492/2-proud-boys-ordered-jailed-pending-trial-in-capitol-riot-conspiracy-case