Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 15:37 Hits: 9

The president said he called the relatives of George Floyd to see how they are doing as they, and the nation, await a verdict in the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trial-over-killing-of-george-floyd/2021/04/20/989085622/biden-speaks-with-george-floyds-family-as-nation-awaits-a-verdict