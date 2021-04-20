The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike's Blog Round Up

No More Mister Nice Guy: It’s not just former Trump AG Bill Barr inking a book deal; six month Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett has snagged a $2 million advance. Informed Comment: The good news? Global renewable energy generation capacity jumped 10 percent in 2020. The bad news? China continues to kick America’s ass. Towleroad: Thirty-three states are now debating bans of trans women’s participation in sports, denial of gender-affirming health care and limits on free speech in education. The Rectification of Names: Present at the founding of the Tea Party? Mythology and grifting. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "Fewer than one in 10 respondents knew that the Obama administration had lowered taxes for most Americans.” (New York Times poll, September 2010) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

