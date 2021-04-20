MASSIVE Republican Hypocrisy Over Maxine Waters

Articles

Predictably, the right-wing lying media machine took Maxine Water's words regarding the Chauvin trial out of context and made the story about her instead of a cop killing a handcuffed Black man in cold blood. It's so predictable, because women leaders, and especially women of color, are frequent punching bags on Fox. Just ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. s So now during a Republican House Leadership press conference, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced that he wants to censor Maxine Waters. Of course he does. Republicans are so desperate to provide a grievance to their supporters, since they have no real political agenda. Grievance outrage performance art is their go-to move. A reporter asked,"If Waters comments are worthy of censor, why isn't Representative Mo Brooks's comments worthy of censor when he said at the Stop the Steal rally 'today's the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass?' "Why wasn't he censored?" the reporter asked. The Minority Whip refused to directly comment on Brooks and claimed "he's against any sort of political rhetoric that incited violence." Except when Republicans in Congress, their media minions, and TraitorTrump did consistently. Scalise alluded to the judge in the Chauvin trial who was forced to respond to Waters's comments because the defense team tried to use her words to get a mistrial.

