Politics Podcast: Celebrity Candidates Are Here To Stay

Monday, 19 April 2021

The idea of the celebrity politician isn’t going away just because former President Trump is out of office. Caitlyn Jenner says she’s in the process of deciding whether to run against Gavin Newsom in California’s gubernatorial recall election this fall. Matthew McConaughey leads incumbent Greg Abott in a hypothetical matchup for Texas governor, according to a recent poll. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast, the crew talks about the appeal of celebrity candidates and what it tells us about our politics.

They also discuss the politics of reparations after a Democratic proposal in the House to study reparations for slavery was voted out of committee for the first time since it was introduced in Congress in 1989.

