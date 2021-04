Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 14:41 Hits: 26

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) announced Monday that he will be leaving his post next month to take a job leading his state's chamber of commerce. His departure will give House Democrats a little more cushion in their extremely tight margin of control in the chamber.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ehhxw1hEAzU/steve-stivers-retirements