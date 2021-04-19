Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 11:00 Hits: 16

Mock, Paper, Scissors: If confronted by a farting Capybara, duck and cover. Balloon Juice: America’s “take it for granted” gap, in black and white. Blue NC: North Carolina Republicans are resurrecting TABOR, one of the worst public policy ideas of all time. Calculated Risk: Over half of Americans ages 18 and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, but 67,000 new cases daily and 34,000 hospitalized means we’ve still got a long way to go. Joe.My.God.: Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) says the proposed America First Caucus is “the nuttiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/mikes-blog-round-9