NYT: OAN Knew Election Claims Were False When It Made Them

If you are a lawyer representing, say, a voting machine manufacturer suing the Trump-centric propagandist conspiracy network known as OAN, you probably already have today's New York Times story on the network printed out, all the interesting bits highlighted. In an examination of OAN's continued misinformation, disinformation, and genuine frontier gibberish, Times reporter Rachel Abrams drops a few intriguing little tidbits from inside Fort Alwaystrump. The part that will have lawyers feeling peppy is this one: "In interviews with 18 current and former OAN newsroom employees, 16 said the channel had broadcast reports that they considered misleading, inaccurate or untrue." In other words, if the Dominion legal team throws a dart at old and current OAN corporate org charts and subpoenas whoever the dart picks, the odds are 80% or so you'll have found a witness to testify that OAN broadcasts information even its own employees believe to be "untrue." And it doesn't sound like they'd necessary be hostile to testifying, either. "Mr. Golingan, the producer, said some OAN employees had hoped Dominion would sue the channel. “A lot of people said, ‘This is insane, and maybe if they sue us, we’ll stop putting stories like this out,’” he said."

