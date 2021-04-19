In Her A.M. Debut, Brianna Keilar Brings Sharp Attack On Fox Chyrons

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 13:44 Hits: 23

Brianna Keilar, never one to pull punches, makes her debut today as the new morning show co-anchor on CNN's New Day. Looks like she's going to keep it up! "Fox in the era of President Joe Biden is a carousel of conspiracy theories and fearmongering. So really, what I'm saying is that nothing has changed," she said. "The chyrons -- those headlines you see at the bottom of your screeen -- they are are getting noticeably more creative. Fox uses them to push their conspiracy theories that Biden is essentially senile. At least this one has the qualifier 'seems' on it." The frail, the weak, the cognitively struggling, clearly, commander-in-chief, or is he? did not do well today. "Other Fox banners basically imply that Biden belongs in a home. And one of their main experts literally called in from his retirement home in Florida. Another is this guy, the infamous Fox doc they have on to give a quote, 'virtual medical examination' and then reaching the evidence pre-conclusion that Biden is off his rocker, and pushes the theory he is the puppet of a deep state. See the question mark there? That's really just a fig leaf for conspiracy theory. 'I didn't say it, I'm asking a question.' "But this conspiracy theory isn't trying to hide its identity, yikes, question mark, no, just yikes. They provide pandemic disinformation and sometimes it uses pictures. Top health officials shown in straightjackets.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/her-am-debut-brianna-keilar-brings-sharp