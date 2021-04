Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 19:33 Hits: 3

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Sunday said that the backlash she received from Republicans in her state when she implemented coronavirus restrictions last year informed her opposition to imposing another lockdown, despite the state's current COVID-19 surge.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/zDLh4RklnJg/whitmer-michigan-republicans-covid-surge