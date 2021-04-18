The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Admin Rips Trump Policy While Insisting POTUS Didn&#8217;t Break Vow On Refugees

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Biden administration officials on Sunday defended the President after he faced swift and strong criticism from refugee advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers for initially signing an order last week that would keep a Trump-era limit on U.S. refugee admissions in place for the fiscal year. The President has since committed to increasing the nation's refugee cap, but did not provide a specific amount.

