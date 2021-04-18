Amber Ruffin Decimates Cops And Criminalization Of Poverty

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 16:13 Hits: 3

Amber Ruffin absolutely dragged policing in this country in her "How Did We Get Here?" segment, rightly marrying together the criminalization of poverty and melanized skin as motivating factors behind cops murdering unarmed Black folks. Ruffin seeks to find out how "cops can literally hand out death sentences to people who haven't harmed a single soul." Think that's hyperbole? Since 2015, she notes, fully one quarter of the killing of unarmed Black people have occurred during traffic stops. "According to the Stanford Open Policing Project, Black drivers are more likely than white drivers to be pulled over, twice as likely to be searched, and three times as likely to experience the use of force," she continued. "But, here's the crazy part. White people are more likely to have something illegal in their car! And when I say something illegal, I don't mean something illegal, I don't mean a bootleg Dave Matthews CD, I mean drugs!" Calling Kim Potter's story shadier than "Woody Allen at a Girl Scout meeting," she demands we recognize how deranged our society is that we allow a cop to pull a gun on Daunte Wright for owing money. We allow a cop to pull guns and pepper spray Lt. Coron Nazario for having a temporary license plate on his new car. We allow cities to make these things crimes, enforceable by police. How do cities make money? From poor people. Cops are armed "debt collectors," given the power to enforce debts with guns.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/amber-ruffin-police-shootings-racism