Boehner Blames Obama For Today's Racism In The GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 18:38 Hits: 11

Former House Speaker (R-OH) on Sunday suggested that former President Barack Obama shared the blame for racist elements in the Republican Party. During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd noted that "white supremacist" ideas are "creeping" into Boehner's party. "And it's metastasized," Todd said, referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). "Now they're trying to start a caucus that's sort of based on these racist ideas." "How did this happen? How did this get mainstreamed a bit in your party?" the NBC host asked Boehner. "Well, Chuck, I have no idea how this even showed up," Boehner replied. "I wouldn't call it mainstreamed in our party. But I can tell you that this so-called America First Caucus is one of the nuttiest things I've every seen." The former Speaker went on to claim that America "is a land of immigration" and called for Republicans to denounce the America First Caucus. "I think it's awfully cruel," he explained. "And frankly, it has no place in the Republican Party. Boehner then suggested that Obama was at fault because immigration reform was not passed while he was president. "My second biggest regret during my time as Speaker is not being able to come to an agreement with President Obama on an immigration reform bill," he opined. "Our immigration system is a mess, it's broken, from top to bottom. And it needs to be fixed so that it's fairer for Americans that are here and fairer for those that are trying to come here."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/john-boehner-obama-racism-gop