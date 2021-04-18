Karen Maskhole Sues School Board Over Facemasks

Articles

Sunday, 18 April 2021

Karen Maskhole of Wisconsin, aka Heidi Anderson, made headlines last year when she went before the Elmbrook School Board to oppose a proposed facemask policy. Anderson stated that wearing a facemask was a pagan ritual: The district's ban came after an Aug. 11 school board meeting at which Anderson said her children, whom she identified as Christian, should be exempt from the "pagan ritual" of wearing face coverings. Anderson also falsely claimed social distancing and mask wearing are not proven to be effective, and that both precautions represent "pagan rituals of satanic worshipers." Karen, er, Anderson, then sued the school board in federal court and won, mostly because the board went too far by banning Anderson from district property. If they had simply said that no one was allowed unless wearing a facemask, this all could have been avoided. Fast forward to now, and Anderson is again suing the school district. This time her gripe is that now that the Republicans had the facemask mandate overturned by the state's supreme kangaroo court, the district had no authority to impose one, much less enforce it:

