Thursday, 15 April 2021

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to tackle student loan debt.The Earn to Learn Act will allow low-income students to pay for college-related expenses through a college-matched savings...

