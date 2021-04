Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 04:45 Hits: 10

Strategic competition with China was one of the main issues discussed in U.S. President Joe Biden's Friday meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the first foreign leader to visit the White House since Biden took office. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Producer: Kim Weeks

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/china-forefront-us-japan-summit-4660151