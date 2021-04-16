Psaki Blocks Newsmax Reporter's Blatant Racism

Articles

Today's Psaki bomb recipient was Newsmax "reporter" Emerald Robinson, who asked if President Biden would fire UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield for noting that racism is written into our nation's founding. Robinson chose to use her White House press access to complain about Amb. Thomas-Greenfield's statement to "a group," that "essentially said that white supremacy is woven into our founding documents and principles." Me? I'd shrug and say the ambassador's not wrong. Not the Nazis at Newsmax. Robinson continued, "This statement is getting widely criticized as essentially parroting Chinese Communist Party talking points. So is the President going to remove her from her position as the representative before that body to promote United States values?" oH nOeS doN'T aGrEe wItH sOmeThiNg a cHinEsE pErSoN seD Robinson is right in that telling the truth about our history and its shameful, disgusting racism has not typically been one of our values as a nation, but I see no reason why we can't change and improve, starting right now with Amb. Thomas-Greenfield's statements. Psaki also took this view, and the opportunity to shove Robinson's own racism down her throat.

