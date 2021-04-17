The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video Of Police Shooting 13-Year Old Adam Toledo Proves Police Officials Lied

On Thursday, after weeks of protests and calls for answers and action, the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released footage of the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer on March 29, 2021, in the predominantly Latino community of Little Village. The video is graphic, and disturbing, and Adam Toledo is clearly a child. He runs from the police officer, who chases him down an alley with a chain-linked fence along the right side. Toledo stops at the fence, slightly turned away from the officer. The officer screams at him to turn around and Toledo turns around, his hands bare and both up in the air at his shoulders—and he is shot. Once in the chest. Before releasing the video, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a public plea for calm, saying: “We must proceed with deep empathy and calm and importantly, peace,” and “No family should ever have a video broadcast widely of their child’s last moments, much less be placed in the terrible situation of losing their child in the first place.” The video was released with the consent of the Toledo family.

