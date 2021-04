Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 19:09 Hits: 5

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who exerted an all out effort to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election, accused Democrats seeking to expand the Supreme Court on Thursday of waging an attack on democracy.

