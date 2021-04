Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

A group of Republican and Democratic moderates in the Senate are circling around a compromise infrastructure spending proposal that would cost around $800 billion — a sum that falls well short of what most Democrats want and what President Biden has...

