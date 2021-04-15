Psaki Takes Down GOP And Beltway Media In One Fell Swoop

Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

Psakisplaining continues to be my new favorite flavor. In today's presser, a reporter asked who President Biden's point person was on the border. In addition to naming Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Psaki mentioned Ricardo Zuniga as the region's new special envoy, and that "of course, the vice president will continue to play a role in the northern triangle as well." This led the reporter to ask the following: "A little bit more on the vice president's role, Republicans have over the past few days have been quite critical of the vice president." Hm. Psaki gave him fair warning with her response: "I've seen that. They need more to do, I think." He didn't heed said warning, and asked, "Is the White House suggesting that her diplomatic role is disconnected from the border? How are you guys squaring how you think about that?" "I will say — all respect to you, but this confusion is very perplexing to me, I have to be honest," she began, as the soundtrack of "Killing Me Softly" played in the background. "Because the current president, who was vice president, he ran point on the northern triangle when he was vice president. That's obviously a role that's focused on diplomacy. It's focused on working with these countries, it's focused on working with these leaders, and the vice president has had a number of those conversations at the leader level," you f*cking morons, she seemed to say with a smile but didn't because she's a professional.

