House Committee Advances DC Statehood Bill

Democrats on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would make Washington, D.C. the nation's 51st state, winning praise from progressive activists and local elected officials. The Washington Post reports that "the Democratic-majority committee voted along party lines to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, quashing every Republican amendment during Wednesday's markup session." "Americans deserve a democracy that's representative of and responsive to all of its people—and that means making Washington, Douglass Commonwealth the 51st state."—Sean Eldridge, Stand Up America The bill is sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), a nonvoting member of the House. Her legislation would limit the capital to two miles that include the National Mall, monuments, and federal buildings such as the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and White House.

