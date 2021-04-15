MAGA Blogger Broadcast To Russians During Jan. 6 Insurrection

Articles

Thursday, 15 April 2021

The Miami Herald did some remarkable reporting on Florida blogger/private investigator Stanislav Doudnik, aka Steve Cohen, a character who seems straight out of a spy novel. The Herald reports that there’s no evidence that Doudnik was anything but a pro-Trump observer and broadcaster to Russians in the U.S. and in Russia during the MAGA sedition riot but he has “a controversial past, a curious present and seems a contradiction.” That’s putting it mildly. From the Herald: In his day job as private detective, staying in the background and under the radar is paramount. Yet on Jan. 6 and over the weeks that followed, the Florida detective made himself a very public figure, appearing across the globe on that most public of forums, the internet, and on Russian TV. He warned that America was bowing to radicals like antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement and was on the verge of embracing socialism. Public records show Doudnik, 45, came to the United States in 1995 at the age of 19 and has lived in South Florida since then, mostly in Broward County. He was an émigré from Tashkent, the capital of what today is Uzbekistan but had been long under rule of the Soviet Union until its dissolution at the end of 1991. He’s a member of an international group of detectives that includes Russians who openly boast of their work for the FSB, Russia’s feared spy agency.

