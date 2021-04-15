Trevor Noah Speaks Truth On Policing: No 'Bad Apples,' A 'Rotten Tree'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:47 Hits: 2

Leave it to the comedians to tell the brutal truth. Trevor Noah looked straight into his phone camera yesterday, and told the truth about racism and policing. The "System" is about cops killing Black men. Terrorizing Black men at traffic stops. Making Black life NOT matter. It's a system, and it is working exactly as it has been designed to work. There are not "bad apples" in the police "system," it is a rotten tree that occasionally produces good apples. Listen. @Trevornoah is his most brilliant when he's most serious. — Jo-Anne Pollock (@Pollock1953Jo) April 14, 2021 Trevor, this brought me to tears. I can’t count how many of your posts and shows have impacted me deeply. But even more-so this time...You hit this one on the head. Your wisdom and insight is such a gift to us. I only hope that more people listen and learn from you, then act.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/trevor-noah-speaks-truth-policing-no-bad