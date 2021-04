Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 09:04 Hits: 0

A political debate has become a debate over word choice: the question of what "infrastructure" even means. The answer could mean a lot for women in the economy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/14/987099852/infrastructure-plan-may-not-help-lift-economic-burden-on-women