Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:51 Hits: 0

Kristen Clarke, President Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division, faced attacks from Senate Republicans on Wednesday amid growing national tensions over police killings of Black people and voting rights.Clarke, an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/548237-bidens-doj-civil-rights-nominee-faces-sharp-gop-criticism