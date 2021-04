Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:54 Hits: 7

The Trump administration and a liberal activist fought to win millions in federal funds for anti-censorship software tied to the Falun Gong. That saga is now at the center of a criminal investigation.

(Image credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/14/986982387/falun-gong-steve-bannon-and-the-trump-era-battle-over-internet-freedom