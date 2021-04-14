Ted Cruz Crosses The Streams: Woke Corporations Want Handouts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:03 Hits: 7

Ted! Ted! Don't cross the streams! Read the playbook! Per Greg Sargeant: * Attack corporations as "woke" to get them to stop shining a light on GOP voter suppression * Protect the low tax rates of those same woke corporations to keep the donor money rolling in The GOP playbook for taking back power:* Attack corporations as "woke" to get them to stop shining a light on GOP voter suppression* Protect the low tax rates of those same woke corporations to keep the donor money rolling inMy new piece:https://t.co/PmCAcOMpxO — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 14, 2021 Ted Cruz got confused at his Tuesday presser, complaining bitterly about the new "woke corporations" that are calling out Republican voter suppression. He's very very upset that Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of poor Atlanta, which he cares about way more than his formerly freezing constituents in Texas. Citizens United said corporations are people only when it benefits Republicans? The GOP definitely thinks so.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/ted-cruz-crosses-streams-woke-corporations