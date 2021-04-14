The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

USCP Leadership Barred Officers From Using Strongest Non-Lethal Weapons On Jan. 6, IG Finds

The top brass at the U.S. Capitol Police ordered officers not to use their most aggressive non-lethal equipment, including stun guns, against the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters that attacked the Capitol on January 6, USCP Inspector General Michael Bolton reportedly found in his investigation.

