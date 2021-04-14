Missouri Republican Resigns Amid Allegations Of Sexual Abuse Of His Children

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:39 Hits: 3

It's notable that these allegations were made public by his children last September. Roeber denied them and voters in Missouri's 14th district elected the child-abuser anyway. Source: Kansas City Star Disgraced Missouri state Rep. Rick Roeber announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon, just steps ahead of potential ouster proceedings in the House chamber. Roeber, of Lee’s Summit, had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual assault of his now-adult child Anastasia, and physical abuse of Samson Roeber, a sibling. Gabrielle Galeano, a sister, said she was aware of Roeber’s behavior at the time. All three told The Star Editorial Board of Roeber’s alleged abuse in separate interviews last year. Roeber has repeatedly denied their allegations. His resignation, effective Friday, speaks volumes. Roeber did not once address the allegations against him made by his now adult children, saying instead: Rep. Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, did not mention the allegations against him or an ongoing probe by the House ethics committee in a letter to the state House clerk. Instead, he said he’s leaving because he and his fiancée are preparing to move out of state to be closer to their extended families, including his ailing mother.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/missouri-republican-resigns-after-being