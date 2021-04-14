For Buffalo Bills Fans, A Vaccine Passport Will Be In Your Future

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 12:11 Hits: 5

Oh noes! To get into a Buffalo Bills game next season, you may have to present a vaccine passport. It makes perfect sense, so expect Fox News to go into full attack mode. Via NBC New York: The NFL Bills were Gov. Andrew Cuomo's test case for reopening larger venues in person with testing and/or vaccination requirements earlier this year. That pilot became the model for reopening Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden and will guide the reopening process for larger venues going forward, officials say. New York hopes to use its Excelsior Pass to fast-track the reopening of stadiums, theaters and businesses in accordance with state health guidelines until vaccinations reach critical mass, for which Cuomo puts the low threshold around 75 percent. (Here's a detailed look on how that first-of-its kind app works.) In Erie County, home to Buffalo and the NFL stadium, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that he supports a full capacity return to the stadium this NFL season but wants to require all fans and staff to be fully vaccinated to attend. Will the other teams be far behind?

