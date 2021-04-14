Reality Check: Context Is Key When Looking At News About J&J Vaccine

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

"This morning, serious people are asking about the decision to pause the use of the J&J vaccine when six out of 7 million people who received the vaccine have had an adverse reaction," CNN's John Berman said, introducing John Avlon's Reality Check segment. "We're in a race between the covid-19 variants and the vaccines, which is why it was surprising to hear the Johnson & Johnson's was put on pause while the FDA and CDC look at blood clots," Avlon said. "It must be serious, right? No." "It turns out six women got a bloot clot and one has died. That is a tragedy, but context is key. This is out of nearly 7 million doses administered at the time. So even if the vaccine is behind the blood clots, the chances of it happening to you is literally less than one in a million. In the risk-reward calculus of life, this is not a tough call. By comparison, there's more of a chance that you'll be struck by lightning this year, which is one in 700,000. There's also more of a chance of being hit and killed by a satellite falling from space, according to NASA, or to put it in more terrestrial terms, the chance of dying in a car crash is about one in 100,000.

