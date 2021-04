Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 19:11 Hits: 7

If confirmed by the Senate, Robert Santos, president of the American Statistical Association, would be the bureau's first permanent director of color overseeing the national count and major surveys.

(Image credit: Errich Petersen)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/13/986612530/biden-to-make-historic-census-director-pick-with-latinx-statistician-rob-santos