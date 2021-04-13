Once Again, Republican Voters Rebrand As 'Independents'

Articles

Once again, the party of personal responsibility wasn't there when the bad things happened. Gallup reports that a critical mass of former Republicans are now calling themselves "independent": ...percentages identifying as independent in 2020 and thus far in 2021 have been unusually high compared with prior presidential election and odd-numbered years. Thus, the current level of independent identification ranks among the highest Gallup has measured in any quarter since 1988, with the high being 46% in the fourth quarter of 2013. Increased independent identification has mostly come at the expense of the Republican Party, with the 25% of U.S. adults currently identifying as Republicans down from 29% in the fourth quarter. Republican Party identification has not been lower since early 2018 and is just a few points above the low of 22% in the Gallup telephone polling era, registered in the fourth quarter of 2013. During that quarter, GOP favorability sank to a record low during a federal government shutdown over disputes about the Affordable Care Act. We make fun of this all the time on The Professional Left Podcast: "Ah'm an INDEEPINDINT!" is the coward's way to pretend their voting habits were not responsible for everything Republicans did.

