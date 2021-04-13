The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Looks Like John Boehner's Rehabilitation Tour Just Came To A Screeching Halt

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

You've got to admit, John Boehner is one hell of a politician. Nothing is consistent, other than his own shifting goals, and we see it in this TIME interview: You didn’t endorse anyone in the 2020 presidential race, and a spokesperson for you said that you “would rather set [yourself] on fire” than get involved in the election. Who did you vote for? I voted for Donald Trump. I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a President does. Please remember this the next time you see John Boehner cracking jokes about Trump, or Ted Cruz. When push comes to shove, Republicans always stick together. Their agenda is total control, and they don't stop until they get it. Democrats could learn something from this. Yoo hoo, Joe Manchin....

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/looks-john-boehners-rehabilitation-tour

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version