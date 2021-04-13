The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Australian PM: Rupert Murdoch Doing 'Work Of Terrorists'

During a Senate inquiry, Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull blasted Rupert Murdoch and his media outlets for doing the work of terrorists and US adversaries by dividing people and spreading hate. In an interview with #MediaDiversityInquiry, Turnbull said he was trying to reinforce a multi-cultural society in Australia, but the so-called populist Right, particularly Murdoch's tabloids, were "essentially doing the work of the terrorists." He explained how Muslim terrorists indoctrinate people into their organizations by highlighting what Murdoch's outlets were saying about them. "They hate you and you're not one of them. You can never be an Australian," he said. Sound familiar, Tucker Carlson? Turnbull's administration wanted to include everybody as Australians, "all faiths, all races, all religions, are welcome here." But that's not allowed under Murdoch's media influence because right-wing power is all that matters. "You've got a judge people's policies and programs by the consequences." "It's self-evident that what Murdoch, the Murdoch press as operated here and in the US has been absolutely adverse to the national interest and in the US their agenda appears to be effectively the same, I'm not saying it's coordinated or motivated by, effectively the same by America's most trenchant adversaries."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/former-australian-pm-blames-rupert-murdoch

