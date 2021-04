Articles

Monday, 12 April 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday argued that the Republican Party can "turn a corner" from former President Trump by outright condemning symbols of extremism that were on full display during the deadly Capitol insurrection that Trump incited.

