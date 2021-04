Articles

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday sidestepped blistering criticism from former President Trump, who called the GOP leader a “dumb son of a bitch” in remarks over the weekend.McConnell, known for being tight-lipped with...

