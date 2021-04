Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 20:04 Hits: 0

President Biden and Vice President Harris met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers today, trying to negotiate an infrastructure package. The president proposed over $2 trillion in his initial plan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/12/986537123/biden-and-harris-met-with-bipartisan-lawmakers-to-negotiate-infrastructure-packa