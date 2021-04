Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 15:07 Hits: 4

April 10 marks the 50th anniversary of when U.S. table tennis players first visited China in a diplomatic breakthrough. But today, the political winds have shifted — in both countries.

(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/10/985803697/50-years-later-the-legacy-of-u-s-china-pingpong-diplomacy-faces-challenges