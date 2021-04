Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 7

Today's boycotts aren't coming out of nowhere. Here's a look at some prominent examples in history and how boycotts got started.

(Image credit: Jeff Amy/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/12/985974670/mlbs-move-out-of-georgia-is-the-latest-in-a-line-of-political-boycotts