Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 8

How much say your state has in Congress and the Electoral College is determined through a little-known, once-a-decade process based on the census.

(Image credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/12/983448333/comic-how-your-state-wins-or-loses-political-power-through-the-census