CEOs Ignore McConnell, Hold Meeting On Organizing Against Voter Suppression Laws

Wait, Mitch told them to jump and they didn't say, "How high?" This is encouraging, as 100+ corporate leaders call into a Zoom discussion about the controversial state voting bills being pushed in Republican-controlled states, including the one in Georgia that was recently passed. Via the Washington Post: Executives from major airlines, retailers and manufacturers — plus at least one NFL owner — talked about potential ways to show they opposed the legislation, including by halting donations to politicians who support the bills and even delaying investments in states that pass the restrictive measures, according to four people who were on the call, including one of the organizers, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale management professor. While no final steps were agreed upon, the meeting represents an aggressive dialing up of corporate America’s stand against controversial voting measures nationwide, a sign that their opposition to the laws didn’t end with the fight against the Georgia legislation passed in March.

