Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 15:35 Hits: 10

The police shooting of a Black motorist Sunday brought more grief and turmoil to the Minneapolis area, in the midst of the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin for the alleged murder of George Floyd last year.

Here's what we know so far:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/p7RpnnaURzY/grief-outrage-in-minneapolis-suburb-after-police-shoot-black-motorist-during-traffic-stop