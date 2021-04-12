John Cornyn Pines For Good Old Days Of Trump's Tweets

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021

If only Joe Biden would call into Fox and Friends and talk **** ad nauseum for an hour whenever he felt like it, eh Senator Cornyn? As one person put it, Americans want a real president again, not a carnival barker. Source: Raw Story Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Monday complained that President Joe Biden isn't filling the big void left by his predecessor when it comes to sending out unhinged tweets. In a Twitter thread complaining about the White House's communications strategy, Cornyn bemoaned the fact that Biden is "not doing cable news interviews" and that his tweets "are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional." ... Biden's lack of tweeting and phone calls to Fox & Friends all led Cornyn to ask if Biden is "really in charge" of his administration. Needless to say, Cornyn's tweets got the scorn they richly deserved. Remember, Cornyn and others of his ilk often said they didn't read Trump's tweets. Imagine being so fucking stupid you think a president behaving competently is actually a problem. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 12, 2021

