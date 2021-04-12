Traitor Trump's Delusional Rant Angers GOP Donors

Articles

Monday, 12 April 2021

Giving a speech to Republican donors in Florida, the Seditious Ex stuck to his usual script of grievances, lies and conspiracy theories. Now that he's no longer killing Americans with his COVID lies, he's bashing Dr. Fauci relentlessly because the CDC doc's approval and trust ratings were so much higher than his. “Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” Trump said of Fauci. The only full-of-crap person is the felonious ex-president, who repeatedly misled the American people about COVID, so he could keep pushing them out into the midst of a pandemic to help him win re-election. As usual he attacked Mitch McConnell and his wife. “If we had a real leader instead of Mitch, who is a total stone cold loser, if we had a real leader, he would have never, ever accepted the results of that election,” Trump said. Mocked Sasse, Romney and others but saved the nastiness material for McConnell. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 11, 2021 But he also threw his former vice-president under the bus for NOT refusing to certify the election delegates on January 6.

