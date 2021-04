Articles

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday told CNN that he plans to speak with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) about his vehement opposition to eliminating or weakening the filibuster amid Democrats' efforts to advance their sweeping voting rights bill.

