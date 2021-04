Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 21:23 Hits: 1

Former President Trump's grievance-filled rant during the RNC's spring donor retreat over the weekend, which included his ongoing attacks against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), appeared to draw lukewarm responses from some Republicans.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/zIlkvKWkTlo/republicans-criticize-trump-mcconnell-attack-rnc-spring-donor-retreat