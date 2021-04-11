'Eye-Gouging' Rioter In Shock Over Being Held In Jail With 'Inner-City' Inmates

Articles

Retired NYPD officer and sometime rioter, Thomas Webster, arrested for his role on January 6th, has asked that he be moved to a jail in upstate New York. Yes, I can well imagine that for a cop who used to perform high-profile security at City Hall and the New York mayoral residence it would be quite a shock to be stuck in a jail cell with hardened criminals, especially of the darker 'inner-city' type. Such a shock that, through his lawyer, he's requested a transfer to upstate New York, presumably where the inmates are not quite so dark. We brought you the story of this reprobate a couple of months ago, Webster captured on video trying to gouge the eyes out of a Capitol Hill police officer. Source: Newsweek Thomas Webster, a Capitol rioter who attacked a police officer with a metal pole and attempted to gouge his eyes, is said to be in "shock" over being detained with people who committed "inner-city" crimes, his lawyer said Friday.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/eye-gouging-rioter-shock-over-being-hail