Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 20:56 Hits: 3

As a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, then Vice President Mike Pence made an urgent phone call to Christopher Miller, the acting defense secretary, pleading with him to “clear the Capitol,” according to a document obtained by the Associated Press

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2k1YMRF6KRk/ap-pence-pleaded-for-military-to-clear-the-capitol-during-jan-6-attack